FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
El Vy's abstract lyrics revealed in debut album
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
December 10, 2015 / 3:22 PM / 2 years ago

El Vy's abstract lyrics revealed in debut album

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON - After an 18-month tour with The National, frontman Matt Berninger is now performing with band El Vy, a collaboration with musician and producer Brent Knopf.

Berninger says El Vy offers a different style to what he is known for and is not a replacement for The National, who shot to fame with 2005 album “Alligator”.

“The chemistry of the way Brent writes music is very different than the guys in The National,” Berninger said.

Longtime friends Berninger and Knopf have been working on an album “Return to the Moon” over five years, with Knopf writing music and sending it Berninger’s way to write the lyrics.

El Vy has been playing sold out shows in the U.S. and internationally and will finish their tour on Dec. 13 in Dublin.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.