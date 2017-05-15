Putin says Russia right to boycott Eurovision over Ukraine

Fans arrive at the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 Grand Final at the International Exhibition Centre in Kiev, Ukraine, May 13, 2017.

BEIJING (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia was right to boycott this year's Eurovision song contest because Ukrainian authorities were not up to the job of organizing such events.

Russia's state broadcaster boycotted the contest after Ukraine, the host country, barred entry to the Russian contestant because she had performed in Crimea after the region was annexed by Russia.