3 months ago
Putin says Russia right to boycott Eurovision over Ukraine
May 15, 2017

Putin says Russia right to boycott Eurovision over Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Fans arrive at the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 Grand Final at the International Exhibition Centre in Kiev, Ukraine, May 13, 2017.Valentyn Ogirenko

BEIJING (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia was right to boycott this year's Eurovision song contest because Ukrainian authorities were not up to the job of organizing such events.

Russia's state broadcaster boycotted the contest after Ukraine, the host country, barred entry to the Russian contestant because she had performed in Crimea after the region was annexed by Russia.

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin/Andrey Ostroukh/Christian Lowe; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn

