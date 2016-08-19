FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Frank Ocean releases new music, finally
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
August 19, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

Frank Ocean releases new music, finally

Melissa Fares

2 Min Read

Frank Ocean performs at the Oya music festival in Oslo.Vegard Grott/NTB Scanpix

NEW YORK (Reuters) - After much anticipation, influential R&B artist Frank Ocean has made waves with the unveiling of "Endless," a new visual album, his first in four years.

Twitter went wild after the album's release late Thursday, with users tweeting about the New Orleans native roughly 100 times per minute, according to social media analytics firm Zoomph.

Ocean, 28, previously promised that the long-awaited album would drop in July 2015 under the name of "Boys Don't Cry" in a Tumblr post in April 2015. Earlier this month, the New York Times said the album would be released on August 5.

A tweet from the official account of Apple Music (@AppleMusic) announcing the debut of Ocean's work on Thursday, received more than 21,000 likes and more than 22,000 retweets.

Ocean's first album, titled "Channel Orange," earned him two Grammy awards.

Ocean, whose work fuses hip hop, soul and R&B with social commentary, is regarded as having redefined contemporary R&B. Prior to his debut album's release in 2012, Ocean publicly revealed his first love was a man, an unheard of move at the time for a hip-hop artist.

The 45-minute "Endless" album, available for streaming on his site and on Apple Music , features 12 new songs and interludes over black-and-white video footage of Ocean building a staircase in what appears to be a warehouse.

Reporting by Melissa Fares in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.