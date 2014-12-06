Factbox: Leading 2015 Grammy Award nominees in key categories

(Reuters) - The nominations for the 2015 Grammy Awards were announced by the Recording Academy on Friday.
Following is a list of the nominees in key categories. Winners will be announced at the 57th annual Grammy Awards ceremony held in Los Angeles on Feb. 8, 2015.
“Morning Phase” - Beck
“Beyonce” - Beyonce
“X” - Ed Sheeran
“In the Lonely Hour” - Sam Smith
“Girl” - Pharrell Williams
“Fancy” - Iggy Azalea Featuring Charli XCX
“Chandelier” - Sia
“Stay With Me” (Darkchild Version) - Sam Smith
“Shake It Off” - Taylor Swift
“All About That Bass” - Meghan Trainor
SONG OF THE YEAR (Songwriters award)
“All About That Bass” - Kevin Kadish & Meghan Trainor, songwriters
“Chandelier” - Sia Furler & Jesse Shatkin, songwriters
“Shake It Off” - Max Martin, Shellback & Taylor Swift, songwriters
“Stay With Me” (Darkchild Version) - James Napier, William Phillips & Sam Smith, songwriters
“Take Me To Church” - Andrew Hozier-Byrne, songwriter
Iggy Azalea
Bastille
Brandy Clark
Haim
Sam Smith
“Ghost Stories” - Coldplay
“Bangerz” - Miley Cyrus
“My Everything” - Ariana Grande
“Prism” - Katy Perry
“X” - Ed Sheeran
“In the Lonely Hour” - Sam Smith
“Ryan Adams” - Ryan Adams
“Morning Phase” - Beck
“Turn Blue” - The Black Keys
“Hypnotic Eye” - Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
“Songs Of Innocence” - U2
“Sail Out” - Jhené Aiko
“Beyoncé” - Beyoncé
“X” - Chris Brown
“Mali Is...” - Mali Music
“Girl” - Pharrell Williams
“Riser” - Dierks Bentley
“The Outsiders” - Eric Church
“12 Stories” - Brandy Clark
“Platinum” - Miranda Lambert
“The Way I‘m Livin’” - Lee Ann Womack
“Syro” - Aphex Twin
“While (1<2)” - Deadmaus
“Nabuma Rubberband” - Little Dragon
“Do It Again” - Röyksopp & Robyn
“Damage Control” - Mat Zo
“This Is All Yours” - Alt-J
“Reflektor” - Arcade Fire
“Melophobia” - Cage The Elephant
“St. Vincent” - St. Vincent
“Lazaretto” - Jack White
“The New Classic” - Iggy Azalea
“Because The Internet” - Childish Gambino
“Nobody’s Smiling” - Common
“The Marshall Mathers LP2” - Eminem
“Oxymoron” - Schoolboy Q
“Blacc Hollywood” - Wiz Khalifa
Paul Epworth
John Hill
Jay Joyce
Greg Kurstin
Max Martin
