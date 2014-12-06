Leading 2015 Grammy Award nominees in key categories

(Reuters) - Most nominations for the 2015 Grammy Awards were announced by the Recording Academy on Friday. The nominees for Album of the Year nominees were set to be announced Friday night, when CBS television airs its “A Very Grammy Christmas” show at 9 p.m. EST.
Following is a list of the nominees in key categories. Winners will be announced at the 57th annual Grammy Awards ceremony held in Los Angeles on Feb. 8, 2015.
“Fancy” - Iggy Azalea Featuring Charli XCX
“Chandelier” - Sia
“Stay With Me” (Darkchild Version) - Sam Smith
“Shake It Off” - Taylor Swift
“All About That Bass” - Meghan Trainor
SONG OF THE YEAR (Songwriters award)
“All About That Bass” - Kevin Kadish & Meghan Trainor, songwriters
“Chandelier” - Sia Furler & Jesse Shatkin, songwriters
“Shake It Off” - Max Martin, Shellback & Taylor Swift, songwriters
“Stay With Me” (Darkchild Version) - James Napier, William Phillips & Sam Smith, songwriters
“Take Me To Church” - Andrew Hozier-Byrne, songwriter
Iggy Azalea
Bastille
Brandy Clark
Haim
Sam Smith
“Ghost Stories” - Coldplay
“Bangerz” - Miley Cyrus
“My Everything” - Ariana Grande
“Prism” - Katy Perry
“X” - Ed Sheeran
“In The Lonely Hour” - Sam Smith
“Ryan Adams” - Ryan Adams
“Morning Phase” - Beck
“Turn Blue” - The Black Keys
“Hypnotic Eye” - Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
“Songs Of Innocence” - U2
“Sail Out” - Jhené Aiko
“Beyoncé” - Beyoncé
“X” - Chris Brown
“Mali Is...” - Mali Music
“Girl” - Pharrell Williams
“Riser” - Dierks Bentley
“The Outsiders” - Eric Church
“12 Stories” - Brandy Clark
“Platinum” - Miranda Lambert
“The Way I‘m Livin’” - Lee Ann Womack
“Syro” - Aphex Twin
“While (1<2)” - Deadmaus
“Nabuma Rubberband” - Little Dragon
“Do It Again” - Röyksopp & Robyn
“Damage Control” - Mat Zo
“This Is All Yours” - Alt-J
“Reflektor” - Arcade Fire
“Melophobia” - Cage The Elephant
“St. Vincent” - St. Vincent
“Lazaretto” - Jack White
“The New Classic” - Iggy Azalea
“Because The Internet” - Childish Gambino
“Nobody’s Smiling” - Common
“The Marshall Mathers LP2” - Eminem
“Oxymoron” - Schoolboy Q
“Blacc Hollywood” - Wiz Khalifa
Paul Epworth
John Hill
Jay Joyce
Greg Kurstin
Max Martin
