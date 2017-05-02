FILE PHOTO: U.S. singer Janet Jackson performs on stage during her ''Number Ones - Up Close and Personal'' tour at the Royal Albert Hall in London June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo

LONDON Singer Janet Jackson has announced she is going back on tour later this year, returning to the stage in the United States and Canada after taking time off to give birth to her first child.

In a video message to fans, the pop star also referred to media reports that she had split from her Qatari businessman husband Wissam Al Mana, saying: "Yes I separated from my husband, we are in court and the rest is in God's hands".

Jackson, 50, last year said she was postponing her "Unbreakable" music tour due to a "sudden change" in the couple's plans to start a family. She gave birth to son Eissa in January.

"I'm continuing my tour as I promised, I'm so excited," the singer said in the video posted on her Twitter feed, thanking fans for their patience and support.

"I decided to change the name of the tour, 'State of the World' tour. It's not about politics, it's about people, the world, relationships and just love."

The youngest child in the famed musical Jackson family, the Grammy Award winning singer began her "Unbreakable" tour in summer 2015. She will kick off the four-month, 56-date North American "State of the World" tour on Sept. 7 in Lafayette, Louisiana.

"I am so excited," Jackson said. "I cannot wait to see you on stage September 7th."

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Tom Heneghan)