TOKYO Japanese social media star Pikotaro unveiled a new, extended version of his internet hit "Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen" (PPAP) on Friday.

The original video quickly went viral after being uploaded in early September, with Canadian singer Justin Bieber helping boost viewing numbers by labeling it his "favorite video on the internet" in a Twitter post on Thursday.

"Yesterday my head was full of white hair, but now it has all turned black," said Pikotaro, overwhelmed by the attention he has received, including a Guinness World Record for the shortest song to make it into the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Pikotaro, whose real name is Kazuhito Kosaka, wore a gold animal print outfit complete with scarf and sunglasses as he performed the new two-minute version of what was a 45 second song to journalists in Tokyo.

The video - that has racked up over 131 million views on YouTube - features Pikotaro miming the joining of an imaginary apple and pineapple with an imaginary pen, lyrics he said were inspired by items he found on the table when he began writing.

