FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
'I'm fine' singer Newman says after brain tumor returns
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
August 16, 2016 / 3:25 PM / a year ago

'I'm fine' singer Newman says after brain tumor returns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British singer John Newman, who has been diagnosed with a brain tumor for the second time, said on Tuesday he was "absolutely fine" and hopes to bring awareness to the condition.

The 26-year-old was first diagnosed with a non-cancerous tumor in 2012. He told fans this month the tumor had returned.

"Where I'm at with it is I'm absolutely fine...I'm being monitored," Newman told Reuters in an interview.

"I don't just want to be moping around worrying about this thing...I want people to know about (these) sorts of things. I want people to go...to the brain tumor trust and things like that and bring this awareness."

File Photograph of British singer John Newman and his band performing on stage during the closing ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28 , 2015.Stoyan Nenov

Newman shot to fame when he teamed up with drum and bass band Rudimental for 2012 chart-topping single "Feel The Love". He is known for hits like "Love Me Again", and "Blame" for which he collaborated with DJ Calvin Harris. He has teamed up with Harris again more recently for single "Ole".

"I'm not going to stop making music no matter how much radiotherapy," Newman, who said he has also been collaborating with singer Ed Sheeran, added.

"I won't do any live shows because it takes it out of me too much to go through something like that. I say that (but) it'll probably come to the time where I'll miss it too much."

Asked whether his health had influenced his music, Newman said he had penned a song, "Save The Last Dance", which he performed at the weekend at Hungary's Sziget Festival.

"It felt so good to be able to stand and scream my problems to everyone," he said. "There's an amazing feeling because it...keeps your positive attitude every day going."

Reporting By Francis Maguire; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.