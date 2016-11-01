FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Pop singer Justin Bieber after walking off stage: 'I'm not a robot'
#Entertainment News
October 31, 2016 / 11:10 PM / 10 months ago

Pop singer Justin Bieber after walking off stage: 'I'm not a robot'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber said his abrupt departure from the stage during a recent concert in England was an act of frustration and not anger as his screaming fans made it difficult to connect with them.

The teen heartthrob dropped his microphone and walked off stage after begging fans to stop screaming between songs during an Oct. 23 concert in Manchester, England.

"There's going to be times where you know I say the wrong thing because I'm human and I don't pretend to be perfect ... I'm not a robot," the 22-year-old singer told fans in Glasgow over the weekend while on his "Purpose" tour.

"There's going to be times when I get upset, going to be times when I get angry, there's times when I'm going to be frustrated, but I'm always going to be myself on this stage ... All I was simply doing was wanting people to listen; to kind of hear me out a little bit," Bieber said, also posting his address to social media.

Writing by Melissa Fares in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby

