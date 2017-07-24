Justin Bieber cancels remainder of 'Purpose' tour without explanation

FILE PHOTO: Justin Bieber performs a medley of songs at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., May 22, 2016.

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Pop singer Justin Bieber canceled the remainder of his "Purpose" world tour due to unspecified "unforeseen circumstances," his tour publicist said in a statement on Monday.

The cancellation will affect 14 dates in North America and Asia through Oct. 10, and tickets will be refunded.

"Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them," the statement said.

"He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates."

No further details were given and Bieber, 23, did not make any statements on his social media platforms. Celebrity news website TMZ.com cited a source as saying Bieber had decided to cancel because he was "just over it."

FILE PHOTO - Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber (R) performs during his world tour concert in Beijing, China September 29, 2013. Stringer/File Photo

The singer was photographed at the weekend out hiking near Los Angeles with a young woman, and appeared to be in good shape.

The Canadian singer kicked off the tour in support of his "Purpose" album in March 2016 and has performed more than 150 shows across Europe, Africa, South America, Australia and parts of Asia.

The cancellation comes a few days after the singer was banned from performing in China due to bad behavior, Beijing's Municipal Bureau of Culture said.

The state office added that the singer needed to improve his conduct to become a singer "truly loved" by the public, without specifying what behavior had caused offense.

Bieber has had run-ins with the law in several countries and has become notorious for a string of indiscretions and scandals in recent years.

He also shed the clean-cut image that made him a heartthrob among his fan base when he broke into the music scene as a teen pop singer.