Entertainer Kanye West arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

LOS ANGELES More than a week after being admitted for exhaustion amid a so-called "spiritual crisis", rapper Kanye West remains in a Los Angeles hospital with reality star wife Kim Kardashian by his bedside, her sister, Kendall Jenner, said on Wednesday.

Jenner told celebrity website E! News that Kardashian was staying patiently by Kanye's side. "She's good. She's good," the 21-year-old model said when asked how Kardashian was coping with her husband's hospitalization.

West, 39, was taken to the Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital at the University of California, Los Angeles, last week after police responded to a call for help, several media outlets reported. Sources close to the rapper told "People" he was exhausted from a "spiritual crisis."

The hospitalization followed a series of public rants, and West's concert tour was canceled.

Representatives for West and Kardashian did not respond on Wednesday to requests for comment on the rapper's health. E! News cited an unnamed source saying that the rapper remained in the hospital because he was still feeling "weak" and "drained."

Meanwhile, Kardashian's E! Network reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" is "currently in production and has not been halted," a network spokesperson said in a statement.

West's hospitalization followed a demanding couple of months for the rapper and his wife, after Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, forcing the family to reassess their security and their public profile.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)