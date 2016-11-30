Netflix allows subscribers to binge-watch shows offline
Video streaming pioneer Netflix Inc has added an option that allows subscribers to download shows at no additional cost on their mobile device to watch without an internet connection.
LOS ANGELES More than a week after being admitted for exhaustion amid a so-called "spiritual crisis", rapper Kanye West remains in a Los Angeles hospital with reality star wife Kim Kardashian by his bedside, her sister, Kendall Jenner, said on Wednesday.
Jenner told celebrity website E! News that Kardashian was staying patiently by Kanye's side. "She's good. She's good," the 21-year-old model said when asked how Kardashian was coping with her husband's hospitalization.
West, 39, was taken to the Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital at the University of California, Los Angeles, last week after police responded to a call for help, several media outlets reported. Sources close to the rapper told "People" he was exhausted from a "spiritual crisis."
The hospitalization followed a series of public rants, and West's concert tour was canceled.
Representatives for West and Kardashian did not respond on Wednesday to requests for comment on the rapper's health. E! News cited an unnamed source saying that the rapper remained in the hospital because he was still feeling "weak" and "drained."
Meanwhile, Kardashian's E! Network reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" is "currently in production and has not been halted," a network spokesperson said in a statement.
West's hospitalization followed a demanding couple of months for the rapper and his wife, after Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, forcing the family to reassess their security and their public profile.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Video streaming pioneer Netflix Inc has added an option that allows subscribers to download shows at no additional cost on their mobile device to watch without an internet connection.
PARIS Hollywood actresses take over the 2017 Pirelli calendar, with Uma Thurman, Helen Mirren, Kate Winslet and Nicole Kidman among the big names featuring in the latest edition unveiled in Paris on Tuesday.
DAYING COUNTY, China You too may soon be able to feel what it was like to hit an iceberg on the Titanic.