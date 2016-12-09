FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 9, 2016 / 4:55 PM / 8 months ago

Kanye West, newly blond, resurfaces in LA after mystery hospital stay

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Kanye West, sporting a new blond look, has surfaced for the first time since spending more than a week in a psychiatric hospital.

The "Jesus Walks" rapper was photographed visiting a furniture exhibition at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Thursday.

An Instagram snap of the 39 year-old musician, posted by Italian artist Giovanni Bassan, showed him sitting alone on a wooden chair with a blond hairstyle, wearing a gray sweatshirt, dark pants and white trainers.

"K's in da house," said the caption.

No official explanation has been given on what caused West to spend 10 days in a Los Angeles psychiatric hospital after he abruptly canceled the remainder of a U.S. tour following a series of lengthy rants about politics and the music industry during his concerts.

He was released on Nov. 30 and according to celebrity media is receiving daily visits at home from his doctor.

Representatives for West did not return calls for comment on Friday.

The prolonged hospital stay, initially attributed to exhaustion, also fueled rumors that West's two year marriage to reality star Kim Kardashian was on the rocks.

Those rumors have been denied. The E! network, which airs the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" TV show, tweeted this week "Calm down everyone: Kim and Kanye are NOT divorcing."

Filming of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" is continuing despite West's health crisis, an E! network representative said.

Kardashian has retreated from public life and her once prolific social media presence since October, when she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, and has said nothing about West's condition.

Reporting by Jill Serjeant

