Singer Kelis dons chef's whites with London pop-up restaurant

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - "Milkshake" singer Kelis has temporarily swapped her microphone for a chef's uniform to launch a pop-up restaurant in London. The 36-year-old American, who has a sauce range and cookbook, said she enrolled at the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu culinary school after being released from a long-standing record deal. She has now teamed up with London restaurant Le Bun for pop-up venture Kelis x Le Bun, open over several days this month.

Asked if she would drop music altogether for food, Kelis said: "I can say right now that...I'm very comfortably doing both."