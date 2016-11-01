FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lady Gaga in Japan to promote new album 'Joanne'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
November 1, 2016 / 3:15 PM / 10 months ago

Lady Gaga in Japan to promote new album 'Joanne'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dozens of screaming fans holding banners and posters greeted U.S. pop singer Lady Gaga in Tokyo on Tuesday as the Grammy Award winning songstress arrived in Japan to promote her U.S. chart-topping album "Joanne".

Dressed in a backless-black outfit and pink hat - an accessory she wears on the "Joanne" album cover - the singer-songwriter signed autographs and thanked fans for "inviting me back".

"(I) just wanted to bring happiness to everyone today and I think a pink hat makes every day happy," she said.

"Joanne" is Lady Gaga's fifth studio album. The rock-infused record debuted at the top of the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday.

