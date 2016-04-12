Cyndi Lauper, Harvey Fierstein earn Walk of Fame stars

Veteran singer Cyndi Lauper and actor-playwright Harvey Fierstein were awarded stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a joint ceremony on Monday, celebrating their collaboration on Tony-winning musical “Kinky Boots,” which will be playing at Hollywood’s Pantages Theater this month.

Both Fierstein and Lauper have been avid LGBT rights supporters during their careers. When asked about Bryan Adams and Bruce Springsteen both cancelling gigs in American states trying to create legislation against LGBT rights, Fierstein replied “We’re bringing ‘Kinky Boots’ to North Carolina because we happen to have the exact message they need to hear. This all started with transgender people using their own bathroom, and we even have a scene in the show where our transvestite lead goes into the bathroom - the whole scene takes place in a mens’ room so it’s like sometimes you have to carry the message. It’s really great Springsteen’s best way to do it is not to show up. Sometimes the best thing to do is to show up.”

Lauper, known for such hits as ‘True Colors’ and ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’, added, ”You have to start to understand that if you start to single out other people and say ‘oh we’re free, we’re this, we’re that, except for you guys’, you can see very selfishly you shouldn’t do that because you never know when everybody is going to point to you so either we’re all equal or we’re equal. We’re all free or we’re not free at all. I‘m just saying. And I think you got to spread the message. I’ll be going to North Carolina too.”