Violinist Stirling says new album 'Brave Enough' therapeutic
August 23, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

Violinist Stirling says new album 'Brave Enough' therapeutic

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Violinist Lindsey Stirling poses backstage at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., May 22, 2016.Steve Marcus

NEW YORK (Reuters) - American violinist Lindsey Stirling deals with love and loss in new album "Brave Enough", with overcoming adversity the backdrop for her latest work following a year that included her best friend's death and a cancer diagnosis for her father.

The title track was the first the 29-year-old wrote after her friend Jason Gaviati died in 2015. She also penned "Gavi's Song" to honor their friendship.

"I couldn't write about these things until I dealt with them. My music at first was just really sad and depressing as I started to go back and write again and I was like, this is not helping me at all to write in this way," she told Reuters.

"And so I started dealing with the emotions, I went home, I spent time with my family, I did some therapy and then it became a very therapeutic experience to write about these emotions."

Stirling gained fame after making a name for herself through social media. Her YouTube channel has over 8 million subscribers and more than 1 billion views. The 14-track "Brave Enough" is her third studio album.

Reporting By Reuters Television; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
