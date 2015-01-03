FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Grand Ole Opry star 'Little Jimmy' Dickens dies at 94
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
January 3, 2015 / 2:45 AM / 3 years ago

Grand Ole Opry star 'Little Jimmy' Dickens dies at 94

Tim Ghianni

3 Min Read

Little Jimmy Dickens makes a comedic appearance at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

NASHVILLE (Reuters) - Grand Ole Opry star “Little Jimmy” Dickens, the longest-running cast member of country music’s most venerable venue, died on Friday at the age of 94, the Opry said.

Dickens, a pint-sized comical performer measuring just 4-foot-11 inches, died of cardiac arrest in a Nashville area hospital after he suffered a stroke on Christmas Day.

He joined the Opry in 1948 and last performed on its stage on Dec. 20, the day after his 94th birthday, according to Opry spokeswoman Jessie Schmidt.

Even in his nineties, Dickens remained committed to his duties at the Nashville institution, where his big voice and larger-than-life personality made him a fan favorite.

“I look forward from one weekend to another to get back out on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry and try to entertain people who have come from miles and miles and state to state to be entertained with country music,” he said recently, according to the Opry.

  He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1983 and inspired some of today’s prominent country stars, such as Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood.

  Friends including Hank Williams knew him as “Tater” – a nickname that came from early hit “Take An Old Cold Tater (and Wait).”

  Among Dickens’s other classics are “Country Boy,” “Out Behind the Barn,” and “May The Bird Of Paradise Fly Up Your Nose.”

  In addition to being a country star, he also took a shot at rockabilly when that genre began in the 1950s, singing songs such as “Salty Boogie,” “Blackeyed Joe‘s,” and “(I Got) A Hole in My Pocket.”  

Dickens began his career on the radio, first appearing on the air in his home state of West Virginia, and then hosting radio shows in diverse locales, according to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The late Roy Acuff, one of the biggest-ever stars of the Opry, first heard Dickens in 1947 in Cincinnati, and brought him to the attention of the Grand Ole Opry and Columbia Records.

Dickens was best-known for the novelty songs, which largely overshadowed his skills as a country balladeer on such songs as “I’ve Just Got to See You Once More” and “My Heart’s Bouquet.”

He is survived by wife Mona Dickens and two daughters. Funeral arrangements were incomplete, but the Opry said there will be both a public visitation and public service.

Editing by Mary Milliken and Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.