Madonna brings 'Rebel Heart' tour to London
#Entertainment News
December 2, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

Madonna brings 'Rebel Heart' tour to London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON - Pop star Madonna performed to thousands of fans in London on Tuesday night on the first of two nights of her “Rebel Heart” tour in the British capital.

The 57-year old sang a mix of chart-toppers from her 30-year long career as well as new songs from her “Rebel Heart” album. She also played the electric guitar on a rock-inspired remix of her 1983 hit “Burning Up”.

Madonna performed alongside a troupe of dancers, dressed in a range of provocative and traditional outfits.

“Rebel Heart” is the pop star’s first album since 2012’s “MDNA”. She kicked off her international tour in Montreal in September.

