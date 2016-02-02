Mariah Carey 'looking forward' to returning to Europe

Recording artist Mariah Carey attends the ceremony for the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES - Pop singer Mariah Carey will hit the road again for a European tour starting next month -- her first show dates on the continent since 2003.

The songstress, one of the best-selling female solo artists of recent times, will begin her “Sweet Sweet Fantasy” tour in Glasgow on March 15.

“I‘m looking forward to coming back to Europe ... I think that this is going to be an interesting tour because it’s not going to be the Vegas shows which is just the number ones which are the American number ones,” she told Reuters, referring to her Las Vegas residency.

“Some of the songs that were number one in Europe were not even on the charts in America or didn’t go to number one so ... I want to add some songs that are just for real die-hard fans and some songs that did really well in Europe and some of the songs that people have come to know me for.”

The “Hero” and “When You Believe” singer, known for her multi-octave vocal range, will finish up the tour with two gigs in Johannesburg in May.

Carey recently announced her engagement to Australian businessman James Packer.

Asked about her 35-carat diamond engagement ring, Carey joked: “It’s hideous, take it away!”

Asked about the proposal, she said: “I was insulted, I was insulted. I couldn’t believe ... No, it was an amazing moment and I‘m very, very excited.”