Maroon 5 score second chart-topping Billboard 200 album with 'V'

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Pop-rock group Maroon 5 outpaced rapper Jeezy to debut their album “V” at the top of the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Wednesday.

Maroon 5’s fifth studio album sold 164,000 copies in its first week according to sales figures compiled by Nielsen SoundScan.

It is the Los Angeles band’s second No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, after its 2007 record “It Won’t Be Soon Before Long” debuted at No. 1, albeit with significantly higher sales figures of 429,000 copies.

Maroon 5, fronted by lead singer Adam Levine, has enjoyed a popularity surge in mainstream pop music after Levine became a judge on NBC’s TV singing talent competition “The Voice.” The band has often collaborated with other judges, such as Christina Aguilera on “Moves Like Jagger,” which became a hit song.

Pop rock band Maroon 5 performs during the band's album release party for "V" at the iHeartRadio theatre in Burbank, California August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

“V” includes another collaboration with new “Voice” judge Gwen Stefani on the single “My Heart is Open.”

Rapper Jeezy’s fifth studio album “Seen it All” entered the chart at No. 2 with sales of 121,000 copies. Last week’s chart-topper, Ariana Grande’s “My Everything,” dropped to No. 4.

Alt-rock band Counting Crows was the only other new album in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart this week, as its latest record “Somewhere Under Wonderland” clocked in at No. 6.

For the week ending Sept. 7, total album sales measured at 4.13 million units, down 18 percent from the comparable week in 2013, while year-to-date album sales are at 162.79 million units, down 15 percent from the same point last year, Billboard said.

On the Digital Songs chart, which measures downloaded sales of singles, newcomer Meghan Trainor reclaimed the top spot after ousting pop star Taylor Swift with her catchy hit “All About That Bass,” selling 312,000 copies in its 10th week on the chart. Swift’s “Shake It Off” dropped to No. 2, with 281,000 downloads.