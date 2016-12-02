Andrew Sachs, loveable waiter on 'Fawlty Towers', dies at 86
Andrew Sachs, the British actor best known as the loveable Spanish waiter Manuel on the 1970s BBC sitcom "Fawlty Towers", has died aged 86.
LONDON Singer-songwriter Matt Goss says he and his twin brother Luke will make sure their Bros reunion tour wows fans of the British 1980s pop band when they come to Britain next August.
The brothers announced in October they were reuniting to play at London's O2 Arena on Aug. 19 -- some 28 years after performing at Wembley Arena to an audience of 77,000. They have since added further dates around Britain.
Known for songs such as "When Will I Be Famous?" and "I Owe You Nothing", the band formed in 1986 with bassist Craig Logan. Logan left after three years and the twins stopped playing together in 1992.
"We had a civilized conversation about the process of becoming a unified force again and just putting on a show that we knew would blow people's minds," Goss, who lives in the United States but is back in Britain for a solo Christmas tour, told Reuters.
"We really want to put on the best show we can ... We're genuinely excited about being on stage again together ... Obviously if we're going to come back, we want to make sure that it's ... just something where people go 'Wow'."
Goss, 48, went on to carve out a solo career and has recently been performing at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
"I love being in the States and I love that I've made some new fans in America and been able to connect with a new audience," he said.
His Christmas tour will include covers and festive numbers alongside his own songs.
"There's definitely going to be some Christmas stuff - but it's very smoky, easy, kind of almost like a New York jazz kind-of feel."
(Reporting By Jane Witherspoon; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
LOS ANGELES "La La Land," a modern-day musical love story of two struggling artists in Los Angeles, cemented its Hollywood awards season front-runner status on Thursday by simultaneously leading the nominees for Critics' Choice Awards and being named best picture by New York film critics.
LOS ANGELES Selena Gomez overtook Taylor Swift as the most-followed celebrity on Instagram, as two of pop's leading women once again dominated the social networking site in 2016.