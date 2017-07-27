Ed Sheeran, Stormzy nominated for Mercury music award

FILE PHOTO: Ed Sheeran performs on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 25, 2017.

LONDON (Reuters) - Pop star Ed Sheeran and grime artist Stormzy made it on to the Mercury prize shortlist, award organizers announced on Thursday.

Other nominees for the prize that will be awarded on Sept. 14, are: Blossoms, J Hus, Dinosaur, The XX, Loyle Carner,

The Big Moon, Kate Tempest, Glass Animals, Alt J and Sampha.

The prestigious award, meant to identify the best of the year from British or Irish artists and is based on a selection by music industry experts and musicians.

Sheeran's latest album, "Divide," topped charts in the United States and Britain earlier this year.