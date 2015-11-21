FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Benjamin Clementine wins Mercury music prize
November 21, 2015 / 12:12 AM / 2 years ago

Britain's Benjamin Clementine wins Mercury music prize

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singer Benjamin Clementine performs on stage during the closing ceremony of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

LONDON (Reuters) - British pianist-songwriter Benjamin Clementine was named the overall winner on Friday of Britain’s Mercury Prize for popular music for his debut album “At Least for Now”.

Clementine, who was raised in London but lives in Paris, collected a trophy and a 25,000-pound ($38,000) award, the Mercury Prize said in a press release.

His album was selected from a shortlist of 12 albums produced during the past year by artists from Britain or Ireland.

Reporting by Michael Roddy; Editing by Chris Reese

