FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Metallica guitarist self-destructs over loss of riffs
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
November 18, 2016 / 5:15 PM / 9 months ago

Metallica guitarist self-destructs over loss of riffs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. rock group Metallica's new album, 'Hardwired... to Self-Destruct', could be their best ever, according to bassist Robert Trujillo, but guitarist Kirk Hammett will always be left feeling something was missing.

Hammett's contribution to the band's tenth studio album, and first in eight years, was scaled back after he lost a phone containing scores of riffs during writing sessions.

"It's something I've had to deal with," he said at a midnight fan meet and greet session in London on Friday morning to welcome the album's release.

"It's never a good feeling when something that we work hard at and you put so much time invested and you have so much expectations for it all of a sudden disappears. It's the most disappointing thing."

Despite the disappointment, Hammett believed that Metallica were enjoying a strong creative run and that there was more to come from the group, who formed in 1981 and have produced famed songs including 'Enter Sandman'.

The band have sold more than 100 million records worldwide and over 60 million in the United States, with those numbers set to increase after early positive reviews from critics to 'Hardwired... to Self-Destruct'.

Trujillo said producer Greg Fidelman deserved a lot of credit for his work on the new album.

"It could possibly be the best Metallica album ever. I mean, the sounds are so amazing, the drums, the bass, the vocal production," the bassist told Reuters.

Reporting by Francis Maguire. Editing by Patrick Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.