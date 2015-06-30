FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
R&B singer Miguel says new 'Wildheart' album rooted in LA
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
June 30, 2015 / 1:10 PM / 2 years ago

R&B singer Miguel says new 'Wildheart' album rooted in LA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Grammy Award winning R&B singer Miguel brings his hometown of Los Angeles to the forefront in his third studio album “Wildheart”.

The singer-songwriter, born Miguel Jontel Pimentel, released the album on Monday, following up on his 2012 critically acclaimed and Grammy nominated “Kaleidoscope Dream”.

That album featured hit single “Adorn”, which won a Grammy Award for “Best R&B Song”.

“This album is rooted in Los Angeles because LA is the perfect physical representation of the dynamic in any journey of a ‘Wildheart’,” he told Reuters in a recent interview in London. “Los Angeles is just riddled with hope and desperation.”

The album’s first single is “Coffee”, a song Miguel said was “sonically reminiscent” of “Kaleidoscope Dream”.

“This album is aggression, this album is Los Angeles, it’s sex, it’s psychedelia, it’s lust, it’s loneliness, it’s attitude, it’s vice, it’s love. It’s my life,” he said.

“It’s the way I see the world and it’s the perfect snapshot of where I am as a man, as a human being.”

Miguel’s debut album “All I want is You” was released in 2010.

Reporting by Holly Rubenstein; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.