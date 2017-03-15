Musician Rutherford returns with new Mike + The Mechanics album

LONDON (Reuters) - British pop rock group Mike + The Mechanics return with new album "Let Me Fly" next month, their first in six years, with founding member Mike Rutherford saying the band's old hits still resonate with audiences nearly 30 years on as they tour Britain.

Formed in 1985 by the former Genesis bass guitarist, the group has seen its line-up change over the years after some members dropped out and vocalist Paul Young died in 2000. Vocalists Andrew Roachford and Tim Howar joined the line-up in 2010.

The group is known for hits like "Over My Shoulder" and "The Living Years", a song about a man's strained relationship with his deceased father, which Rutherford said still affected audiences today.

"'Living Years' is one of those songs I mean, at shows they come to, you see people on the front few rows and someone's crying," he told Reuters in an interview.

"It sounds wrong to say 'nice to see someone crying' but actually it means it touched them."

Roachford, who found fame in his eponymous band, said he felt some pressure taking on such major tunes in live shows.

"I think people understand that me and Tim are singers in our own right and we bring something different to it and we are getting a lot of love from the Mechanics fans," he said.

Rutherford first played in rock band Genesis and echoed drummer/singer Phil Collins' comments from last year when he said he would not rule out a reunion.

"There's no plans but we are still all very good friends and I value that very much...and that's the way to start really... who knows, you never know," he said.

