Rockers Motley Crue plan to go out on a high in last European tour

LONDON (Reuters) - After 30 years together and over 80 million album sales, heavy metal rock band Motley Crue say they are going out in style in their last European live concerts -- with plenty of pyrotechnics and a huge drum rollercoaster.

The band this week announced the dates for their farewell European shows, having just completed the Australian and New Zealand legs of their “Final Tour”.

Speaking in London with fellow rocker Alice Cooper, drummer Tommy Lee said he had only just begun to acknowledge what he and fellow bandmates lead singer Vince Neil, guitarist Mick Mars and bassist Nikki Sixx had achieved.

“We’ve done it all. Everything that we’ve set out to do we’ve accomplished,” he said. “For us it’s like, let’s just go out like this and leave everything intact ... and go out on a super high note so there are no regrets.”

Motley Crue formed in 1981 and its members soon became emblems of the wild-partying heavy metal acts popular on 1980s MTV. Their popularity peaked with the 1989 album “Dr. Feelgood”.

Motley Crue band members Vince Neil (L), Mick Mars (C), and Nikki Sixx perform during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

“For me I always relate my best memories and best performances and things like that to the first times,” Lee said. “The first time coming to Europe, the first time going to Russia ... I never in a million years thought that would happen.”

The band’s pyrotechnic show will accompany them -- including Sixx’s flame-throwing bass guitar and Lee’s “Cruecifly” drum rollercoaster, which sees him suspended upside down while playing.

Cooper, known for his own live shows involving snakes, whips, chains and other theatrics, will join for some dates.

“It’s amazing when we go out on tour... The first 50 rows are 15 to 25 (year olds)... They’re having the most fun. The reason they’re there is because their bands are not producing,” Cooper said.

“There’s very little danger in rock and roll anymore.”

Motley Crue’s “Final Tour” in Europe kicks off in the British city of Newcastle on November 2.