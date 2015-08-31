Factbox: Top winners at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, hosted by singer Miley Cyrus, took place on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, awarding the top achievements in music videos.
Below is a list of winners in the top categories of the night.
“Bad Blood,” Taylor Swift
Fetty Wap
“Uptown Funk!,” Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars
“Blank Space,” Taylor Swift
“Blank Space,” Taylor Swift
“Anaconda,” Nicki Minaj
“Uma Thurman,” Fall Out Boy
“She’s Kinda Hot,” 5 Seconds of Summer
“One Man Can Change The World,” Big Sean featuring Kanye West, John Legend
Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Robert Birsel