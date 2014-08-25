FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Top winners at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
ECONOMY
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
August 25, 2014 / 3:49 AM / 3 years ago

Top winners at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jay-Z presents the Video Vanguard Award to Beyonce as he holds their daughter Ivy Blue during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

INGLEWOOD Calif. (Reuters) - The 2014 Viacom Inc-owned MTV Video Music Awards were held at the newly-renovated Forum Theater in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, bestowing accolades on musical talent producing the year’s best music videos. Below is a list of key winners:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Wrecking Ball” - Miley Cyrus

ARTIST TO WATCH

“Miss Movin’ On” - Fifth Harmony

BEST MALE VIDEO

“Sing” - Ed Sheeran

BEST FEMALE VIDEO

Singer Miley Cyrus poses backstage after winning Video of the Year for "Wrecking Ball" during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

“Dark Horse” - Katy Perry feat. Juicy J

BEST POP VIDEO

“Problem” - Ariana Grande feat. Iggy Azalea

Slideshow (3 Images)

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

“Hold On (We’re Going Home)” - Drake feat. Majid Jordan

BEST ROCK VIDEO

“Royals” - Lorde

BEST LYRIC VIDEO

“Don’t Stop” - 5 Seconds of Summer

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.