Top winners at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards

INGLEWOOD Calif. (Reuters) - The 2014 Viacom Inc-owned MTV Video Music Awards were held at the newly-renovated Forum Theater in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, bestowing accolades on musical talent producing the year’s best music videos. Below is a list of key winners:
“Wrecking Ball” - Miley Cyrus
“Miss Movin’ On” - Fifth Harmony
“Sing” - Ed Sheeran
“Dark Horse” - Katy Perry feat. Juicy J
“Problem” - Ariana Grande feat. Iggy Azalea
“Hold On (We’re Going Home)” - Drake feat. Majid Jordan
“Royals” - Lorde
“Don’t Stop” - 5 Seconds of Summer
Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Michael Perry