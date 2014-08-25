Top winners at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards

Jay-Z presents the Video Vanguard Award to Beyonce as he holds their daughter Ivy Blue during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

INGLEWOOD Calif. (Reuters) - The 2014 Viacom Inc-owned MTV Video Music Awards were held at the newly-renovated Forum Theater in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, bestowing accolades on musical talent producing the year’s best music videos. Below is a list of key winners:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Wrecking Ball” - Miley Cyrus

ARTIST TO WATCH

“Miss Movin’ On” - Fifth Harmony

BEST MALE VIDEO

“Sing” - Ed Sheeran

BEST FEMALE VIDEO

Singer Miley Cyrus poses backstage after winning Video of the Year for "Wrecking Ball" during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

“Dark Horse” - Katy Perry feat. Juicy J

BEST POP VIDEO

“Problem” - Ariana Grande feat. Iggy Azalea

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

“Hold On (We’re Going Home)” - Drake feat. Majid Jordan

BEST ROCK VIDEO

“Royals” - Lorde

BEST LYRIC VIDEO

“Don’t Stop” - 5 Seconds of Summer