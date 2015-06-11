Recording industry moves to 'New Music Fridays'

LONDON (Reuters) - Fridays are to become new music days in much of the world starting July 10 as influential players in the global recording industry begin a push to have new tunes released in most major markets on the same day.

The “New Music Fridays” initiative would see releases occur at a minute past midnight local time, thus ending a hotch-potch that had releases occurring on Mondays in France, on Tuesdays in the United States and Canada and on Fridays in Australia and Germany.

“The move will mean fans can now get new music on the same day worldwide rather than having to wait for their own national release day,” the London-based IFPI (International Federation of the Phonographic Industry) said in a statement on Thursday.

“It puts an end to fans being unable to access music in their own country when it is legally available elsewhere, and the frustration that can cause.”

The switch to “New Music Fridays” will take place in more than 45 recorded music markets worldwide. Of these, 11 countries currently release music on Fridays, while the others will switch the day new albums and singles become available, the IFPI said.