'I'm no rock star', says The Jam and Style Council's Weller

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - British musician Paul Weller has been writing hits such as “Town Called Malice” and “That’s Entertainment” for nearly 40 years - but the former frontman for The Jam and The Style Council member says he has never thought of himself as a rock star.

“I don’t know what the hours are or what the job entails ... I just think of myself as being a writer and a musician, and I don’t know about pop star, rock star stuff,” Weller told Reuters in an interview.

“I‘m a bit old for that really. But I was never really sure even when I was younger. I wasn’t really buying into it. I don’t think I‘m really rock star material to be honest.”

Weller, who won an Ivor Novello Award for Lifetime Achievement, has enjoyed an illustrious career since he started out with The Jam in the 1970s.

The musician, known as “The Modfather”, says his songwriting has changed with latest solo album “Saturns Pattern”.

“In the last few years, I’ve tried (a) sort of different process of writing and making music, much more spontaneous and less stuff that’s pre-written,” he said. “But it’s difficult to try and change things, change techniques.”

One song on the new album is called “I‘m Where I Should Be”, which Weller said expresses the way he feels at the moment.

“I feel very comfortable in what I do and in myself and in my own skin and my role in life and what I should be doing,” he said.

“I‘m very ... clear along those lines ... which I can’t say I’ve always felt like that. It’s only been (in) recent years.”