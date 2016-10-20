Cher goes classic for new tour starting in Las Vegas
LOS ANGELES Veteran singer and performer Cher is not slowing down at 70, bringing her catalog of classic pop hits to a new North American residency show early next year.
LONDON A classical orchestra playing club music alongside DJs may seem like an unlikely mix but former New Order bassist Peter Hook hopes to win over fans with a new album giving a somewhat different twist to rave tunes.
The musician has worked with DJs Graeme Park and Mike Pickering, originally behind music heard in Manchester's now shut The Hacienda nightclub, on several sold-out shows, where they spinned tracks alongside a classical orchestra and choir.
Hook was co-owner of The Hacienda nightclub, well-known in the 1980s and 1990s for helping popularize acid house and rave music. He was also executive producer for the live performances in Manchester and London earlier this year and on album "Hacienda Classical", which he said gave fans songs they recognized with a classical twist.
"It's not classical music in as much as it's just an orchestra, it's classical music in the way that they're songs people know and love, it's played to a backing track which is quite beefy," Hook told Reuters in an interview.
"What...you are getting is a rave with a classical feel."
"Hacienda Classical" features club anthems like "Voodoo Ray", "Good Life" and "Ride on Time" as well as New Order song "Blue Monday".
KARACHI, Pakistan Pakistan will ban all Indian content on television and radio channels from Friday, its media regulator said, stepping up media tit-for-tat bans that followed a spike in tension between the nuclear-armed neighbors.
LOS ANGELES Donning a different mantle from her breakout central role in the "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", British actress Daisy Ridley took to the red carpet as both narrator and executive producer for the documentary "The Eagle Huntress".