Pop singer Pink adds BMI President's Award to honours

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (Reuters) - Pop singer Pink has added another accolade to her list of honours, scooping a President’s Award from U.S. music rights organization Broadcast Music, Inc (BMI) for her songwriting.

The 35-year old, who burst onto the pop scene in 2000 with an edgy, tomboy look removed from the girl-next-door image portrayed by other female singers, is known for hits like “Get The Party Started”, “Just Like a Pill” and “Raise Your Glass”.

She is also among music’s top earning women, taking in nearly $52 million last year, according to Forbes.

Pink received the award, a large inscribed silver tray, for her “outstanding achievement in songwriting and global impact on pop culture and the entertainment industry”, joining previous recipients Taylor Swift, Gloria Estefan and Willie Nelson.

The BMI Pop Awards honor songwriters and publishers behind the most-performed pop songs in the United States each year.

“This is the best ever. It’s about songwriting, and that’s what I’ve always wanted so badly to be recognized for, as opposed to being popular,” the singer, known for her short platinum or pink hair, said on the red carpet on Tuesday night.

The Grammy Award winner, whose real name is Alecia Moore, has released six studio albums as a solo artist, as well as 2014’s “Rose Ave”, a debut album for her folk-inspired pop duo You+Me with Canadian musician Dallas Green.

“I’ve always tried to be uncomfortably honest and open to the point of oversharing in my career,” she said, accepting the award.