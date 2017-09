VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis has released his first album “Wake Up!”, a selection of his public speeches put to various styles of music such as pop, rock and Latin chant.

“The idea was born from the moment Pope Francis came out on the balcony and said ‘dear brothers and sisters, good evening’,” producer and artistic director Don Giulio Neroni said.

“With that ‘good evening’ I saw that this pope was completely different from all the others.”