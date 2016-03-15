Sting, Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform at Quebec festival

Canada’s Festival d‘été de Quebec unveiled the line-up for this year’s outdoor music event with big names such as Sting and the Red Hot Chili Peppers set to perform.

The 49th season of the festival in Quebec City will have around 1,000 artists in 300 performances from July 7 to July 17.

Among others set to perform in a range of rock, pop and hip hop shows are Peter Gabriel, The Cult and Flo Rida.

The festival, which organizers call “Canada’s largest outdoor music extravaganza” is a city-wide event, with concerts, street performers and family-friendly activities.