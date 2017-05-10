FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Jay Z fortune jumps 30 percent but Diddy reigns in rap rich list
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
May 10, 2017 / 3:22 PM / 3 months ago

Jay Z fortune jumps 30 percent but Diddy reigns in rap rich list

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between - Arrivals - New York City, U.S. - 01/05/17 - Sean "Diddy" Combs.Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Jay Z's fortunes jumped 30 percent last year to give him an estimated net worth of $810 million, but it was not enough to dethrone Sean "Diddy" Combs from the top of Forbes annual list on Wednesday of the world's wealthiest hip hop artists.

Combs retained his No. 1 spot with an estimated net worth of $820 million, helped by his lucrative deals with Ciroc vodka, and his Sean John clothing line, Forbes said.

But rapper and producer Jay Z moved into second place with $810 million thanks largely to a $200 million investment in his Tidal music streaming service from wireless carrier Sprint in January.

Forbes produced the list by looking at past earnings and financial documents, valuing current holdings, and talking to analysts, attorneys, managers, and other industry players.

The top 5 was rounded out by Dr. Dre ($740 million), rapper and Cash Money Records co-owner Bryan "Birdman" Williams ($110 million), and Canadian rapper Drake with an estimated $90 million.

The full list can be seen at Forbes.com.

Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by David Gregorio

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.