a year ago
Slash price! Rock and roll memorabilia to go under the hammer
#Arts
October 7, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

Slash price! Rock and roll memorabilia to go under the hammer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Elvis Presley's purple sunglasses and a signed Beatles LP are among the musical memorabilia that will go under the hammer at a rock and roll auction in Los Angeles next month.

The Nov. 5 sale, held by Julien's Auctions, will feature a wide range of items from iconic rock and roll figures including Prince, Michael Jackson, Eric Clapton and U2.

Auctioneers expect a guitar used by Guns N' Roses rocker Slash to be one of the most sought after items and sell for over its $80,000 estimate.

Reporting by Reuters TV. Editing by Patrick Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
