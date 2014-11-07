Rolling Stones cancel Australian concert, Jagger sick

Ronnie Wood, (L-R), Charlie Watts, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Rock legends The Rolling Stones have canceled a Nov. 8 Australian concert after lead singer Mick Jagger was diagnosed with a throat infection, promoters said.

Tour promoter Frontier issued a statement on their website saying the 71-year-old Jagger was under a doctor’s strict order to rest his vocal chords for the next few days to recuperate for the remainder of the tour.

“The Stones are incredibly disappointed to cancel the Hanging Rock gig & to disappoint their fans,” the Rolling Stones tweeted on Thursday.

Earlier this year the band was forced to cancel their Australian tour following the death of Jagger’s girlfriend L‘Wren Scott when she was found dead in a New York apartment.

The rescheduled ‘The Rolling Stones-14 on Fire’ tour started in South Australia on Oct. 25, the canceled concert was to be the fifth of nine concerts in Australia and New Zealand.

The concert was due to be performed on Saturday at Hanging Rock, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Melbourne in the state of Victoria. Ticket holders have been offered a refund.

Hanging Rock was the bush site of an Australian mystery in which a group of female students vanished in 1900. A novel about their disappearance called “Picnic at Hanging Rock” was later made into a critically acclaimed movie by director Peter Weir.

The next Stones concert is scheduled for Sydney on Nov. 12.