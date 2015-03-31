The Rolling Stones return to U.S. with 15-city 'Zip Code' tour

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ron Wood and Charlie Watts of The Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - British veteran rockers The Rolling Stones are bringing their classic rock‘n‘roll to the United States in a 15-city tour beginning in May, the band said on Tuesday.

Band members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts will kick off the “Zip Code” tour in San Diego on May 24 and head east, making stops in cities including Minneapolis, Atlanta, Detroit and Buffalo.

The band will also be making a pit stop in Indiana’s Indianapolis Motor Speedway, despite the state’s controversial new “religious freedom” law that would allow businesses a right to refuse services on religious grounds.

Activists said the law could be used to discriminate against gays. Indiana Republicans pledged on Monday to clarify the law and said it was not intended to discriminate.

“We are excited to be back in North America playing stadiums this summer! We are looking forward to being back on stage and playing your favorite songs,” Jagger, 71, said in a statement.

The tour coincides with the release of a remastered version of the band’s 1971 album “Sticky Fingers” on May 26. It will conclude on July 15 in Quebec.

The Rolling Stones last performed across North America for “A Bigger Bang Tour” between 2005 and 2007.

The band more recently toured Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand in 2014, but was hampered by the death of Jagger’s girlfriend, fashion designer L‘Wren Scott, and Jagger being diagnosed with a throat infection.

Formed in 1962 in London, The Rolling Stones were part of the British invasion music phenomenon that took the United States by storm in the 1960s and has become one of the world’s biggest rock bands, with more than 20 studio albums under its belt.