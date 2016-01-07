FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK music sales hit a high note
Sections
Texas churches sue FEMA for disaster relief
Harvey Aftermath
Texas churches sue FEMA for disaster relief
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
January 7, 2016 / 12:52 PM / 2 years ago

UK music sales hit a high note

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON - 2015 was a hit year for the UK music industry. According to figures released by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) trade body on Wednesday, streaming was at a record high while vinyl made a comeback.

“I think we saw 27 billion streams of songs, that was an 82 percent increase on the previous year,” BPI Communications Director Gennaro Castaldo said.

“At the same time CDs, although they have been declining in sales over the last few years, that decline seems to be slowing down. And vinyl has its own sort of fairytale story as well.”

Vinyl sales rose 64 percent to 2.1 million, with demand at a 21 year high. The retail value of the British music industry rose from 1.03 billion pounds ($1.50 billion) in 2014 to 1.06 billion in 2015.

British artists such as Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, One Direction, Jess Glynne and Coldplay were the industry’s main drivers last year. However it was songstress Adele who led the pack, selling 2.5 million copies of her latest album “25” in the UK in just six weeks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.