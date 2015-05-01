FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britney Spears cancels two Las Vegas concerts after injury
May 1, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

Britney Spears cancels two Las Vegas concerts after injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britney Spears accepts the award for favorite pop artist at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - Pop star Britney Spears has canceled two of her Las Vegas shows after injuring her ankle in a fall during a performance.

The “Toxic” and “Circus” singer took a tumble on Wednesday during one of her “Britney: Piece of Me” residency concerts at Las Vegas’s Planet Hollywood resort and casino.

“Britney injured her ankle during her performance Wednesday evening and her doctor has advised her not to perform Friday and Saturday evening so that she may heal,” Caesars Entertainment, which owns Planet Hollywood and resorts and casinos, said in a statement.

Spears, 33, told her fans on Twitter she would reschedule the May 1-2 shows.

The former child star and “X Factor” judge began a two-year residency in Las Vegas in December 2013.

Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Larry King

