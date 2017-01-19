FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Stella Parton pays tribute in UK to big sister Dolly
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
January 19, 2017 / 8:01 PM / 7 months ago

Stella Parton pays tribute in UK to big sister Dolly

Jane Witherspoon

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Dolly Parton is getting a tribute from her sister Stella with an album and a UK tour celebrating the singer's contribution to the music industry.

Stella Parton, 67, a country singer in her own right with more than 30 albums under her belt, grew up with older sister Dolly as one of 12 siblings in the Tennessee mountains.

Music was a big part of family life, Parton said.

"We didn't have a telephone, we didn't have a television 'til I was 10 years old, so music was a big part of our lives. It was something that soothed us, it was something that we could be creative with, because my mother would soothe us with singing," she said in an interview.

Parton will perform songs from her 2016 album "Mountain Songbird: A Sister's Tribute" and the "More Power to Ya" duet she recorded with Dolly at a concert in London on Saturday that kicks off the tour.

"My sister has written great story songs and that's kind of what I'm going to be doing - telling my story about these songs from my perspective as a sister, and how much I love and respect the contribution she's made to not only country music but to the world hopefully," Parton said.

Parton said she was unfazed by her award-winning sister's fame.

    "She's my sister and she'll always have my back and I'll always have hers. She's not a star to me; she's just my sister," she said.

Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Richard Chang

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.