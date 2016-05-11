FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taylor Swift honored with 'Taylor Swift Award'
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
#Entertainment News
May 11, 2016 / 10:45 PM / a year ago

Taylor Swift honored with 'Taylor Swift Award'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pop star Taylor Swift was honored with the first ever ‘Taylor Swift Award’ on Tuesday at the Broadcast Music, Inc.’s Pop Awards 2016.  

The BMI organization, a global leader in music rights management, celebrated the songwriters and publishers behind the year’s most-performed pop songs at their Pop Awards, and said Swift’s special award was in recognition of her creative and artistic talent.

“I‘m really super relieved that BMI decided to give me the Taylor Swift Award. If they decided to give the Taylor Swift Award to someone else I would be kind of bummed about it,” Swift quipped when accepting the accolade.

It is only the second time in BMI’s 76-year history that the company has presented an award in someone’s name. The first was to Michael Jackson in 1990.

