Daltrey illness forces The Who to postpone North American tour
September 18, 2015 / 3:18 PM / 2 years ago

Daltrey illness forces The Who to postpone North American tour

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Roger Daltrey of The Who performs during the opening night of their North American tour, "The Who Hits 50", at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

NEW YORK (Reuters) - British rock band The Who on Friday postponed all remaining dates of its 50th anniversary North American tour after lead singer Roger Daltrey was diagnosed with viral meningitis.

In a statement on its website, the band, which famously sang “I hope I die before I get old” in its 1965 hit “My Generation,” called off some 30 dates between now and December.

The Who had last week postponed four dates after Daltrey, 71, fell ill with a mystery virus.

“Initially it was hoped that the rest of the tour might proceed, but after extensive tests the seriousness of his condition became apparent when doctors diagnosed Roger as having viral meningitis and prescribed a period of rest,” the statement said.

Daltrey said doctors told him he will make a complete recovery but that he will “need a considerable time to recover.” Several U.S. dates were postponed four months ago because Daltrey had vocal problems.

Guitarist Pete Townshend said all shows would be rescheduled for the spring of 2016.

Townshend and Daltrey are the survivors of the original line-up following the deaths of drummer Keith Moon and bass guitarist John Entwistle. The Who had its first big hit in 1965 with “I Can’t Explain.”

Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Eric Walsh

