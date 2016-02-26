FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2016 / 9:35 PM / 2 years ago

Singer Tori Kelly on her rise to stardom

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - In the past 12 months, American singer-songwriter Tori Kelly was named Billboard’s 2015 Breakthrough Artist of the Year, saw her debut album “Unbreakable Smile” reached number one on iTunes and singles “Nobody Love” and “Should’ve Been Us” become gold certified hits.

The 23-year old Californian began this year a Best New Artist nomination at the Grammy Awards. She lost out to Meghan Trainor, but added that performing with British singer-songwriter James Bay at the ceremony  was a proud moment for her. 

“The last 10+ years I’ve been working as a musician, just kind of trying to put out music and be heard,” Kelly told Reuters in an interview. “It was just awesome to get that sort of recognition.”

While it may seem that her rise to fame has been rapid, Kelly has worked in the music industry for over a decade. 

“I was signed technically when I was 12, which is weird to say because I mean, what 12-year-old even knows who they are as a person yet,” she said. 

“But I was kind of ... just going through the motions. And I guess since then it’s just been this kind of roller coaster ride.” 

After performing at events like the MTV Video Music Awards last year, she has won fans in big music names Pink, Ed Sheeran and Snoop Dogg. She said she recently met Justin Timberlake “and he keeps kind of hinting at like working together and I was like, ‘I‘m down’.”

