FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
U2 take 'operatic' Joshua Tree album on tour 30 years on
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
January 9, 2017 / 12:08 PM / 7 months ago

U2 take 'operatic' Joshua Tree album on tour 30 years on

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Lead singer Bono (C) of Irish rock band U2 performs with Edge (L) and Adam Clayton (R) during their 360 Degree Tour at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels September 22, 2010.Thierry Roge/File photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Irish rockers U2 said on Monday they would mark the 30th anniversary of their hit album "The Joshua Tree" by playing it in full on a European and North American tour.

The 1987 album sold more than 25 million copies worldwide, and topped charts with its hits "With Or Without You", "Where The Streets Have No Name" and "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For".

"Recently I listened back to 'The Joshua Tree' for the first time in nearly 30 years ... it's quite an opera.  A lot of emotions which feel strangely current, love, loss, broken dreams, seeking oblivion, polarization ... all the greats," frontman Bono said in a statement.

The north American leg of the tour will kick off in May in Vancouver, followed by a European section starting in London in July and including an appearance back home at Dublin's Croke Park stadium.

OneRepublic, Mumford & Sons and The Lumineers will support the band in America, and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds in Europe.

Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Andrew Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.