LONDON British singer Vera Lynn will celebrate her 100th birthday by releasing an album of remastered classic songs next month, which could make the wartime singer the first centenarian to hit the UK charts.

The artist known as the "Forces sweetheart" will release "Vera Lynn 100", which will include hits such as "We'll Meet Again" and "Sailing" set to new orchestral accompaniment, on March 17, three days ahead of her milestone birthday.

"It’s truly humbling that people still enjoy these songs from so many years ago, reliving the emotions of that time," Lynn said in a statement.

"I was after all just doing my job as a singer – and it’s so wonderful for me to hear my songs again so beautifully presented in a completely new way."

Through her songs, Lynn became a symbol of hope for British and Allied soldiers fighting Nazi Germany and she was given the title of Dame in 1975 for her work.

In 2009, aged 92, Lynn became the oldest living artist to land a UK No.1 album with a compilation release called "We'll Meet Again: The Very Best of Vera Lynn".

The album also made her the only recording artist to have spanned the pop charts from the 1940s to the 21st century.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Alison Williams)