5 months ago
Elon Musk's new co could allow uploading, downloading thoughts: Wall Street Journal
#Technology News
March 27, 2017 / 8:19 PM / 5 months ago

Elon Musk's new co could allow uploading, downloading thoughts: Wall Street Journal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Tesla Chief Executive, Elon Musk enters the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, U.S., January 6, 2017.Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc founder and Chief Executive Elon Musk has launched a company called Neuralink Corp through which computers could merge with human brains, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Neuralink is pursuing what Musk calls the "neural lace" technology, implanting tiny brain electrodes that may one day upload and download thoughts, the Journal reported.

Musk has not made an official announcement, but Neuralink was registered in California as a "medical research" company last July, and he plans on funding the company mostly by himself, a person briefed on the plans told the Journal.

It is unclear what sorts of products Neuralink might create, but people who have had discussions with the company describe a strategy similar to space launch company SpaceX and Tesla, the Journal report said.

In recent weeks, Neuralink has also hired leading academics in the field, the Journal reported.

Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

