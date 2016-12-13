FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
MVV Energie sees higher profits as green investments pay off
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
December 13, 2016 / 9:11 AM / 8 months ago

MVV Energie sees higher profits as green investments pay off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German local utility MVV Energie (MVVGn.DE) expects a slight increase in operating profit next year, benefiting from investments in biomass and wind capacity as part a broader shift to renewable energy.

"Our consistent strategic focus on the energy system of the future is bearing fruit on a sustainable basis," Chief Executive Georg Mueller said, adding MVV would invest about 300 million euros ($319 million) in the current fiscal year, up from 236 million.

For the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, MVV posted a 22 percent rise in adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 213 million euros. Sales grew 19 percent to 4.1 billion euros, it added.

($1 = 0.9401 euros)

Reporting by Vera Eckert and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Tina Bellon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.