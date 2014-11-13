FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China pledges loans of over $20 billion to Southeast Asia: Xinhua
#World News
November 13, 2014

China pledges loans of over $20 billion to Southeast Asia: Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Thursday pledged loans of more than $20 billion to support Southeast Asia’s “connectivity construction”, China’s official Xinhua news agency said.

The offer, made by Premier Li Keqiang at an East Asia Summit in Myanmar, would provide a $10 billion preferential loan for Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members and a $10 billion loan set up by China Development Bank for “regional infrastructure development”, Xinhua said.

Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Robert Birsel

